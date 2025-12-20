Suryakumar Yadav Stands By Shubman Gill Despite Recent T20I Struggles And World Cup Snub: 'It's Just About Combination'

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has backed up Shubman Gill amid his recent performance slump and omission from India's T20 World Cup squad. He affirmed that Gill is a terrific cricketer and there is no question about his current form.

The BCCI dropped a bombshell during the World Cup as Shubman Gill was dropped from India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener was the vice-captain for the Men in Blue in T20Is, and his omission sparked significant buzz.

"Speculation is rife over Shubman Gill’s omission, with many believing his poor form is the main reason the opener was not selected.

Amid the rumours, Suryakumar Yadav has expressed his support for Shubman Gill, reminding that he is a terrific player without question, and the reason for his World Cup omission is that they needed a wicketkeeper to bat up in the order.

"It's not about his form or anything. It's just about the combination right now. We wanted to have a keeper at the top. We wanted to have someone like Rinku Singh or maybe a Washington Sundar later on to have a different combination. So that's why we've brought in that extra wicketkeeper at the top.

And it's not about the form, it's about the quality. He's a terrific player. And there's no question about that. It's just that the situation is such that we need a keeper to bat up the order to have 2-3 good combinations which can win us the World Cup," Suryakumar Yadav said at the press conference in Mumbai.

Ishan Kishan Rewarded With India Call-Up Following Sensational Domestic Outing

With Shubman Gill being omitted from the squad, the BCCI selectors made two key selection choices with the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and finisher batter Rinku Singh.

A graceful performance in the domestic circuit has helped the capped Indian players receive a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Ishan Kishan, in particular, will return to the Indian fold after quite a while. He led Jharkhand towards a historic finish in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where they lifted the title for the first time.