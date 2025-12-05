Suryakumar Yadav Adds Another Feather To His Hat, Registers Rare Milestone For Mumbai During SMAT 2025 Clash

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Kerala clinched a 15-run win over Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Thursday, December 4.

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts History For Mumbai In T20s

Despite the defeat, Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books as he achieved an elusive landmark for Mumbai in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogged Aditya Tare to become the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in T20 cricket. The 35-year-old held the top spot on the list with 1717 runs from 71 matches. The Indian batter has scored nine half-centuries at a strike rate of 145.38 for Mumbai.

Currently, Aditya Tare holds the second spot with 1713 runs from 68 matches. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer stands in the third place with 1,706 runs from 54 games for Mumbai.

During the game against Kerala, on Thursday, December 4, Suryakumar Yadav played a 32-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 128.00. He slammed 4 fours during his time on the crease. Suryakumar's time on the crease came to an end after KM Asif dismissed the 35-year-old in the third delivery of the 18th over.

Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers In T20s

Suryakumar Yadav began his T20 career for Mumbai against Hyderabad in 2010. In the 20-over format, the right-handed batter played 342 matches and 316 innings, scoring 8941 runs at a strike rate of 152.57 and an average of 35.20. He has six centuries and 59 fifties in the T20S.

The Team India T20I skipper also has illustrious numbers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played 166 IPL matches and 151 innings, amassing 4311 runs at a strike rate of 148.65 and an average of 35.04.