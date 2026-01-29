Suryakumar Yadav Advised Not To Change His Batting Position In T20 World Cup: he is more suited to that position

Suryakumar Yadav's return to form will be a massive boost for India, leading to the T20 World Cup 2026. India's T20I skipper had endured a lean patch of form and but finally put an end to it by hitting back to fifties in the 2nd and 3rd T20I matches against New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav Advised Not To Tinker WIth His Batting Position

India have already sealed the five-match T20I series 3-1 and will host the Kiwis in the last match on Saturday before getting involved in their T20 World Cup preparations. The emergence of Ishan Kishan has provided a new selection headache for India. But Mohammad Kaif feels India shouldn't tinker much with their batting lineup and Suryakumar Yadav should be batting at number four.

In an interaction with JioHotstar, Mohammad Kaif said, “Suryakumar Yadav’s record at number four has been exceptional. So, I think he is more suited to that position. However, in situations where the opening partnership is going well and the openers get through the Powerplay, or even beyond that, I feel Surya should come in at number three. If your most experienced batter gets to face more deliveries, it is better for India. If a wicket falls early, when the ball is still new, you can send Tilak Varma in at number three. But if there is a strong partnership at the top, Surya should be the next batter to come in.”

India Emerged As One Of The Contenders For T20 World Cup

India will open their T20 World Cup encounter against the USA on February 7. The defending champions haven't lost any T20I series since the last T20 World Cup and are currently unbeaten in 12 T20I series. They have also gone on to win nine consecutive T20 series, making them invincible in this shortest format.

Tilak Varma's return from injury has been delayed, but that hasn't deterred them as Ishan Kishan has fired with the bat in his absence. It remains to be seen how they fare in the showpiece event on home soil.

