Suryakumar Yadav Owns Up, Apologises To Axar Patel For Excluding India Vice-Captain In IND Vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Clash: 'I Made A Mistake'

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav owned up to the mistakes he made during the Men in Blue’s clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22.

India suffered a humiliating 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Men in Blue made a change to their Playing XI for the clash against the Proteas, which proved costly. Washington Sundar was included in place of Axar Patel, but the replacement did not work out for India.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Axar Patel's Exclusion In India XI During IND vs SA Clash

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Axar was “very angry” with the team management’s decision. The Indian skipper admitted it was his mistake and offered an apology.

He also praised the India vice-captain, calling him an “experienced” player, and revealed that Axar eventually took the decision in his stride.

“He was very angry, and he should have been. He’s an experienced player, he leads a franchise. He should be angry. I apologised. I told him I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but it was a call for the team. It was a hard conversation. He took it in his stride and we talked it through the next day,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

India Win T20 World Cup 2026 After Beating New Zealand In Final

The defeat to South Africa put India in a tough spot. However, dominant wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies in the Super Eight helped the team bounce back strongly in the tournament.

In the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, India clinched a nail-biting seven-run victory over England, securing their place in the final.