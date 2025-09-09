Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Sanju Samson's Chances of Making India's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025: 'Don't Worry'

Asia Cup 2025: There is much speculation around Sanju Samson's chances of making India's playing XI for the continental tournament. While discussions and debates happen around Samson, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the same at the captains press conference in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup.

Dodging the pertinent question in style, Suryakumar asked the media present there to not worry as he assured the management will take care of it. It would now be interesting to see what eventually happens when India take on the UAE in their opener in Dubai on September 10. Will Samson play India's opener is something every fan would like to find out.

‘Don’t worry about Sanju’

“Don’t worry about Sanju. We will take care of that.”

The Indian captain also sounded cautiously confident about their chances against UAE. While hailing the brand of cricket they are playing, Suryakumar admitted that India is excited to play them.

"They are playing an exciting brand, they played a tournament recently, they came close. He said (UAE captain) - they didn't cross the line. I hope they do in the Asia Cup. We are excited to play them": Suryakumar on playing the UAE.

India Start Hot Favourites