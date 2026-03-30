Suryakumar Yadav Carrying an INJURY? MI Coach Clears Air Over Why Was he Used as Impact Sub vs KKR in IPL 2026 Game

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: There was much talk around why was Suryakumar Yadav used as an Impact Sub. MI coach Mahela Jayawardena has finally cleared the air over the move. Asking the media not to create unwanted stories, Jayawardena revealed that he wanted to give Suryakumar a bit of time to recover from a tight groin that he picked up while fielding during a training session.

‘He had a little tight groin’

“I hope we don’t create unwanted stories. The camp is very happy, everyone’s happy. Sky came and joined us after taking a couple of extra days he wanted. He had a little tight groin, and he was doing fielding and all that, but I knew I had another five days from this game to the other game. I just want to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go for three, four overs, but I said no, it’s fine,” Jayawardene said at the post-match presser.

He added: “It’s just that I have to take precautions. These are very valuable players for me to have them going throughout the season. So these are calculated decisions that I make and the management make. So there’s nothing beyond that.”

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Mumbai Break Jinx

The Hardik Pandya-led MI side broke the jinx of finally winning their first match of the season after 13 years. MI beat KKR by six wickets and five balls to spare. It is a big win for MI who will now look to carry the momentum forward in the long tournament.

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