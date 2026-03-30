Suryakumar Yadav Playing as Impact Player Sub as 'Unfathomable Decision' Despite MI's Win Over KKR in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav played as an Impact sub when MI took on KKR and the call is now facing backlash. Most reckon Suryakumar can contribute more and hence playing in as an Impact Sub may not be the right call.

‘Unfathomable decision’

Calling it as an 'unfathomable decision', former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth reckoned it is not fair.

"It was an unfathomable decision. He is a T20 World Cup-winning captain. It's not even been one month since he led India to the title. It's not fair on Surya. And Surya is a brilliant fielder. They should have had Sherfane Rutherford as the Impact Player instead. Surya is a much better fielder than Rutherford. It was a gross injustice to have Surya as Impact Sub," he said on his Youtube channel.

Advertisement

Claiming that MI did not use Trent Boult well, Srikkanth reckoned MI were strategically not on point.

"MI were strategically off. They did not use Boult fully in the powerplay and they brought Bumrah in too late. And I couldn't understand Bumrah bowling five slower ones in his first over itself. He didn't bowl his normal delivery with swing and seam, which surprised me," said Srikkanth.

Advertisement

Dream Start For MI

The Mumbai Indians broke a 13-year-old jinx by beating Kolkata. It was the first time MI won the first match of a season after 13 years. MI won the game by six wickets and with five balls to spare. Shardul Thakur was the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell with the ball in which he picked up three wickets conceding 38 runs in his four overs quota.