WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Clenches His Fist In Euphoria As India Finally Win Toss In 3rd T20I At Hobart

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was an excited man after India finally won a toss in the T20I series. The Indian cricket team hadn't been lucky with the toss in the first two T20Is as well as the ODI series.

The Indian cricket team is coming off a tough defeat in the second T20I and is looking to bounce back in the series with a competitive performance.

The extra bounce in the second T20I at the MCG took them by surprise as the Indian batters severely collapsed during the innings. This time, they are looking to stand and deliver in Hobart.

Suryakumar Yadav Was Delighted After Making The Right Call

At the toss for the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia at the Bellerive Oval, captain Suryakumar Yadav made the correct call as the coin landed in India's favour.

Following the coin flip, Suryakumar Yadav was euphoric as he clenched his fists in thrill in front of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, who also had a big grin.

Commentator Ravi Shastri and the match referee were also smiling at Suryakumar's antics as the Men in Blue opted to bowl first.

The Indian captain must've got an aarti done to win the toss in the third T20I, just like he indicated during the second T20I in Melbourne.

"It looks like a really nice track. I think it'll come onto the bat really well in the second innings," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss.

India Announces Three Changes In Playing XI, Australia Make One Change

The Indian cricket team has made three changes to their playing XI in a bid to secure a triumph in the third T20I at Hobart's Bellerive Oval.

Jitesh Sharma replaces Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter, while Arshdeep Singh finally gets a chance to feature in the T20I series. He replaces Harshit Rana, who had played a key role in the second T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav has also been benched, as Washington Sundar replaces him in the India XI.