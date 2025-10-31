Updated 31 October 2025 at 18:29 IST
WATCH | Varun Chakravarthy-Tim David's Hilarious Mind Games During Ind-Aus 2nd T20I at MCG Goes Viral
India vs Australia: Varun Chakravarthy and Tim David seemed to be engaging in hilarious mind-games when the match was almost done and dusted at the MCG.
India vs Australia: In the end, it became a one-sided affair very much in favour of the home side on Friday during the 2nd T20I at the MCG. But just when it seemed all was lost Varun Chakravarthy decided to play some mind games with Tim David, who had just walked into bat. Chakravarthy, in a bid to put some pressure on the Australian batter, got Tilak Varma at forward short-leg - right in David's vision. When Chakravarthy was making the change, he took some time. Finally, when Chakravarthy ran into bowl, David walked away forcing the bowler to stop in his strides. The mind-games at that moment with Australia well on top seemed hilarious. But again, it reaped the rewards as Chakravarthy got him in that very over. David was caught and bowled by Chakravarthy.
Australia Take 1-0 Lead
It was a clinical win for the hosts as they won the game by four wickets. With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. To be honest, India was outplayed. It was India's defeat in T20Is in terms of balls to spare.
Biggest defeat for India in T20Is (balls to spare)
52 vs Aus Melbourne 2008
40 vs Aus Melbourne 2025
33 vs SL Colombo RPS 2021
33 vs NZ Dubai 2021
31 vs Aus Colombo RPS 2012
They would certainly like change that and bounce back at Hobart when they play the third game on Sunday, November 2.
Abhishek Sharma, who hit a scintillating 68 off 37 balls was the only silver lining for India in the game. At the post-match presentation, captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the top-order collapse inside the powerplay meant, India were always chasing the game - which isn't ideal.
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 18:22 IST