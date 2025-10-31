WATCH | Varun Chakravarthy-Tim David's Hilarious Mind Games During Ind-Aus 2nd T20I at MCG Goes Viral

India vs Australia: In the end, it became a one-sided affair very much in favour of the home side on Friday during the 2nd T20I at the MCG. But just when it seemed all was lost Varun Chakravarthy decided to play some mind games with Tim David, who had just walked into bat. Chakravarthy, in a bid to put some pressure on the Australian batter, got Tilak Varma at forward short-leg - right in David's vision. When Chakravarthy was making the change, he took some time. Finally, when Chakravarthy ran into bowl, David walked away forcing the bowler to stop in his strides. The mind-games at that moment with Australia well on top seemed hilarious. But again, it reaped the rewards as Chakravarthy got him in that very over. David was caught and bowled by Chakravarthy.