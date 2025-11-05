Suryakumar Yadav-led India Trains Under Sunny Skies In Gold Coast As Squad Gears Up For 4th T20I vs Australia

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, began training for the fourth T20I against Australia. Following a day out in the region around the Gold Coast, the Men in Blue begin the grind at the Carrara Stadium in Queensland.

Following the strenuous defeat in Melbourne, Team India turned the tables with a clinical performance with the bat and ball. The Men in Blue chased down the 187-run target in 18.3 overs to bounce back and level the series.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India Begin Training At The Gold Coast

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared images of the Indian men's cricket team for the upcoming T20I match against Australia. Team India is coming off a significant victory over the hosts in the third T20I, which has levelled the series at 1-1. The upcoming two matches will be vital for both sides.

Under the bright sunny skies on the Gold Coast in Queensland, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue began training for the fourth T20I. The players were "Soaking in the sun and the work," as captioned by BCCI.

Stars like Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma were seen batting in the nets. All-rounder Nitish Reddy, who was injured during the India-Australia ODIs, was also seen practising at full tilt, which would hint at his inclusion in India's playing XI.

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy were rolling their arms in the nets and preparing for the upcoming clash. All-rounder Shivam Dube was also seen bowling in the nets and getting some time with the ball.

Team India Sealed Clinical Win Over Australia In 3rd T20I

Cricket Australia put up a competitive score in the third T20I, thanks to Tim David and Marcus Stoinis' superior knocks that helped elevate the hosts' score. The Australian middle order stood and delivered, while the top order faltered.

Matt Short put up an unbeaten 26 to further aid the team, and the Aussies scored 186/6 in 20 overs.

For Team India, Abhishek Sharma started with a 16-ball 25, while captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with an 11-ball 24. Shubman Gill's struggles in white-ball cricket continued as usual. In the middle order, Tilak Varma scored 29, while Axar Patel put up 17.

The Jitesh-Washington partnership was what stood out for India as the all-rounder smashed 49 runs off 23 balls. Jitesh hit an unbeaten 13-ball 22 as they propelled India towards victory.