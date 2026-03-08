Updated 9 March 2026 at 00:07 IST
Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Earn Massive Prize Money Following Iconic T20 World Cup Title Defense
India won the T20 World Cup 2026 final after beating New Zealand by 96 runs. Here's how much the Men in Blue have earned after the historic victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav‑led Team India clinched a commanding 96‑run victory over Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
India scripted history with the triumph, becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. The Men in Blue also became the first side to successfully defend the title and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.
India Earn Massive Amount After Historic T20 World Cup Win
With the win, India pocketed a prize of ₹27.48 crore ($3,000,000). New Zealand, despite finishing runners‑up, earned ₹14.65 crore ($1,600,000). Teams reaching the Super Eight received ₹3.48 crore ($380,000), while losing semi‑finalists claimed ₹7.24 crore ($790,000). Sides eliminated in the group stage took home ₹2.29 crore ($250,000).
India Clinch Commanding Win Over New Zealand In Ahmedabad
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field, but Santner’s decision quickly backfired. Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) gave India a flying start with a 98‑run opening stand. After Abhishek’s dismissal, Samson added another crucial 105‑run partnership with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls), keeping the momentum firmly with India.
James Neesham briefly shifted the momentum with a brilliant over, dismissing Samson, Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. But Shivam Dube produced a decisive knock at the death, smashing five boundaries in the final over to lift India to 255/5. Neesham finished as New Zealand’s most successful bowler with three wickets, though he proved expensive with an economy rate of 11.50.
In reply, New Zealand faltered against India’s disciplined bowling attack. The Black Caps struggled from the outset, with no batter able to mount a significant challenge. Tim Seifert (52 off 26 balls) and Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls) offered resistance, but both eventually fell to the relentless Indian bowlers.
