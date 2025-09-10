Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Emulate MS Dhoni's Historic Milestone In Asia Cup As India Gear Up For UAE Clash

Asia Cup 2025: India will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 10.

The Men in Blue's fixture against the UAE is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

MS Dhoni Holds Elusive Record In Asia Cup History

India's T20I captain will be aiming to emulate MS Dhoni's historic milestone in the Asia Cup as the 34-year-old is ready to lead the Men in Blue in the eight-team tournament.

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win the Asia Cup in the ODI and T20I formats.

In the 2010 edition of the Asia Cup, Dhoni's India clinched an 81-run victory over Sri Lanka to clinch the 50-over title. Meanwhile, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India won the T20 Asia Cup 2016 after beating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Previously, Rohit Sharma had the opportunity to achieve MS Dhoni's remarkable feat, but the Men in Blue conceded a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the Super Four and had to bow out of the Asia Cup 2022.

As of now, Rohit Sharma's India won the Asia Cup only in ODIs in the 2018 and 2023 editions. In 2018, India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets to clinch the title. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue sealed a dominating 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to get their hands on the silverware.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the 2025 edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats In T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in 2021 against England. Following that, the right-handed batter played 83 T20Is and 79 innings, scoring 2598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07.

In the Asia Cup 2025, India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, UAE, and Pakistan.