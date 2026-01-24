Suryakumar Yadav Garners Lavish Praise For Explosive Knock Against New Zealand In 2nd T20I: 'Big Boost For The Team Before T20 World Cup'

India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav-led India clinched a seven-wicket win over Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the second T20I match of the five-game series, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Friday, January 23.

Ishan Kishan was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 76-run knock from 32 balls at a strike rate of 237.50. Kishan slammed 11 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

However, Suryakumar's performance also caught people's attention in the game. After a run drought in the T20Is, Suryakumar slammed his 22nd fifty in the T20Is. The 35-year-old played an unbeaten 82-run knock from 37 balls at a strike rate of 221.62. He slammed nine fours and four sixes during the run chase.

With the win in Raipur, India have taken a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

Advertisement

While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav's responsible knock against the Kiwis in Raipur.

Advertisement

He added that Surya's top form will be a big boost for the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

“After Ishan Kishan got out, Suryakumar Yadav was the one who took the initiative and started hitting the ball. Besides everything else, driving through the offside was a big plus because that means he was looking to play straight as much as possible. Once you’ve got that, then the other shots can come into play. Eighty-plus not out, a fabulous, fabulous innings and just a big, big boost for the Indian team before the T20 World Cup,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

India have been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside the Netherlands, the United States of America (USA), Pakistan, and Namibia. The Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2026, on February 7, against the USA, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.