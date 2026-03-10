Suryakumar Yadav Recalls MS Dhoni's Advice After India's Historic T20 World Cup Win

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after a historic win in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, shared that he met MS Dhoni before the tournament, who advised him to play courageously.

India made history on Sunday after defeating New Zealand in the T20 WC final, as they became the first team to defend their World title. India also went on to become the only team to win three T20 WC crowns.

Debuting at the age of 30 in 2021, Suryakumar celebrated his fifth year in international cricket with style, leading Men in Blue to their record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and making them the first-ever team to win the T20 World Cup in their own backyard.

Advertisement

"His reaction was amazing. I met him before the tournament. He had advised me on how to play in ICC tournaments. He had told me that we have a fantastic team and we just need to play courageously. Victory would be ours," Suyrakumar Yadav told the reporters.

Advertisement

After leading India to their third T20 title, Suryakumar Yadav has set his sights on winning the Olympic gold medal in 2028.

"That is our next goal - to win Olympic gold for India in 2028. T20 World Cup will be held the same year, so we will make all efforts to make a T20 hat-trick," he added.

"It feels great to have won the World Cup. India was hosting an ICC Tournament, and if you win in India, it is delightful," he concluded.