Suryakumar Yadav's Bhangra Enthralls Wankhede Crowd After MI Beat DC to Enter IPL 2025 Playoff | WATCH

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: It was a night that belonged to Suryakumar Yadav as his sensational batting ensured Mumbai are through to the playoff. Surya hit a brilliant 73* off 43 balls to help MI post a challenging 180 for five. His blitz was laced with seven fours and four sixes.

Eventually, after MI won the match by 59 runs - Surya was awarded the player of the match. But it was not his batting that stole the limelight, instead, it was his ‘bhangra’ skills that enthralled the crowd at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. The clip of SKY doing bhangra surfaced on social space and has since then gone viral.

Meanwhile, at the post-match presentation, Surya explained why the award was special for him.

‘This award is special today’ - SKY

"It's been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today. She said you've got all the awards except MoM. This award is special today. From team's point of view the knock was important, and also this trophy is for her. She waits for such moments and we celebrate it obviously, looking forward to it. Was important for a single batter to bat till the end," Surya at the post-match presentation.

"We knew there was one over of 15-20 runs somewhere so we had to wait till the end. The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me was also a turning point," he added.