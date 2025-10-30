Suryakumar Yadav's Cameo During 1st T20I Receives Praise Amid Concerns Over Form: 'Saw it With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma'

Ind vs Aus: There were concerns over his form during the Asia Cup, but India's T20 captain seems to have brushed that aside and started from a clean slate in the first game against Australia in Canberra. The game was affected by rain and was washed out, but not before Suryakumar scored a breezy 39* off 24 balls. His 24-ball stay featured three fours and two sixes. Claiming that his knock at the Manuka Oval would give him a lot of confidence going ahead, former India cricketer Varun Aaron reckoned his case was similar to that of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were making a comeback to to international cricket.

‘Saw it with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’

"I think this will give him a lot of confidence. No matter how big a batter, we saw it with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, where you have scored almost 15,000 ODI runs, but when you don't get runs, suddenly you feel like you can't hit a single boundary. Suryakumar was averaging 11 before he came into this innings, and he has batted just like Suryakumar Yadav," the former RCB pacer responded.

"That first shot against Josh Hazlewood was just a statement shot because the previous ball, most batsmen after getting a ball like that, to which he was beaten all ends up, would be a bit cautious and try and take a safe route, but Suryakumar Yadav did what he does best. That was an unbelievable six. That just got him off," he added.

Will SKY Stick to No. 3?

It could be a tactical move that Suryakumar walked out to bat at No. 3 as he was occupying the No. 4 spot during the Asia Cup with Tilak Varma batting at the No. 3 position. Now that he has got some runs at that number, it is highly unlikely his batting order would be tinkered with.