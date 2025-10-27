Yashasvi Jaiswal To Feature For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Clash Against Rajasthan, India Batter Aims To Hone Skills for South Africa Series: Report

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: Star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play in the third round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-2026.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 23-year-old will feature in Mumbai's upcoming match against Rajasthan in Jaipur in the Elite Group D fixture. The report stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown his interest in playing the upcoming third round fixture at the Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 just to be match prepared for the upcoming South Africa series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Play Third Round Of Ranji Trophy Fixture For Mumbai

As per ESPNCricinfo, the India opener has informed Mumbai's chairman of selectors, Sanjay Patil, regarding his availability for the match against Rajasthan. Mumbai will announce the squad for the third round fixture at the Ranji Trophy after the conclusion of the ongoing match against Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Yashasvi sought an NOC to play for Goa, but he later overturned his decision. The 23-year-old played his last match for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in January 2025. In the same game, Rohit Sharma also took part after India's disappointing performance at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 against Australia. However, it was Jammu and Kashmir who clinched a five-wicket win despite Rohit and Yashasvi playing for Mumbai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of India's ODI squad for Australia, but didn't make it into the playing eleven.

South Africa's tour of India will consist of five T20Is, two Tests, and three ODIs. The tour will start with the first Test match of the series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, from November 14. The second and final Test match of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from November 22.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Numbers In Red-Ball Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal played his maiden Test for Team India in 2023 against the West Indies. Since then, the youngster has played 26 Tests and 49 innings, amassing 2428 runs at a strike rate of 66.42 and an average of 51.65.