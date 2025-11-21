Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Report

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: The upcoming 2025-2026 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is all set to kick off from Wednesday, November 26, with Gujarat and Services taking on each other in the opening fixture, at the Gymkhana Ground in Mumbai.

With just days left before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-2026 season, it is being reported that Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai in the domestic tournament. According to a report from the Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) senior selection committee will be meeting on Friday, November 21.

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The report further stated that Suryakumar Yadav has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association about his availability in the forthcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It is being said that Suryakumar Yadav is preparing himself for the T20 World Cup 2026, for which he has expressed his eagerness to take part in the white-ball domestic tournament.

In the previous season, the selection committee picked Shardul Thakur as the skipper of Mumbai. In the 2025-2026 season, Shreyas Iyer was supposed to captain Mumbai, but him being injured after Suryakumar confirmed his availability. It's almost confirmed that the MCA will appoint Suryakumar Yadav as the captain.

It was back in February 2025 in the Ranji Trophy 2024-2025 semi-finals, when Suryakumar Yadav last appeared for Mumbai. Following that, he has not played for Mumbai in the domestic. The 35-year-old last played for Mumbai in the List A format in January 2025 against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers In T20Is

Currently, Suryakumar Yadav is considered one of the best T20 batters. The top-order batter has played 337 T20s and 311 innings, scoring 8776 runs at a strike rate of 152.83 and an average of 35.10.