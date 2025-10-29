Updated 29 October 2025 at 23:39 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Urged To Stay Firm To 'Difficult Decision': 'You're Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place'
Suryakumar Yadav seems to have rediscovered his form with a solid 24-ball 39 against Australia in the 1st T20I match in Canberra on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav appeared to have roared back to form with a quickfire 39 against Australia in the 1st T20I match at Canberra on Wednesday. The match had to be called off due to persistent rain as India finished at 97/1 in 9.4 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav Receives Big Batting Order Advise
Suryakumar was the focal point, and the Indian captain didn't disappoint. Following an underwhelming Asia Cup, the Men In Blue skipper's form remained the focal point, and he will heave a sigh of relief after a solid 24-ball 39 against Australia.
Suryakumar's batting position has been a point of discussion, and Robin Uthappa believes the 35-year-old should bat No.3.
"It's like you're stuck between a rock and a hard place because it's a decision where you need to assess your performances and manage your captaincy as well. So it's a very difficult decision to make. However, I feel he should bat in one fixed position. In my opinion, there is no better position than No. 3 for Suryakumar in T20 cricket."
Suryakumar Yadav's Form Will BE Important In T20 World Cup
Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next year, Suryakumar's form will be crucial. India will seek to defend their title on home soil after beating South Africa last year in the summit clash. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to be the go-to openers alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will also be in line to get a shot in the opening slot.
This is likely to be Suryakumar's last ICC tournament in the Indian jersey, and he would want it to be a memorable one. He boasts of a better strike rate while batting at number 4. The Mumbai Indians star registered 1614 runs at a strike rate of 167.25, while he has racked up 820 runs at number three with a strike rate of 159.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 23:39 IST