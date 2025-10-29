Suryakumar Yadav Urged To Stay Firm To 'Difficult Decision': 'You're Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place'

Suryakumar Yadav appeared to have roared back to form with a quickfire 39 against Australia in the 1st T20I match at Canberra on Wednesday. The match had to be called off due to persistent rain as India finished at 97/1 in 9.4 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav Receives Big Batting Order Advise

Suryakumar was the focal point, and the Indian captain didn't disappoint. Following an underwhelming Asia Cup, the Men In Blue skipper's form remained the focal point, and he will heave a sigh of relief after a solid 24-ball 39 against Australia.

Suryakumar's batting position has been a point of discussion, and Robin Uthappa believes the 35-year-old should bat No.3.

"It's like you're stuck between a rock and a hard place because it's a decision where you need to assess your performances and manage your captaincy as well. So it's a very difficult decision to make. However, I feel he should bat in one fixed position. In my opinion, there is no better position than No. 3 for Suryakumar in T20 cricket."

Suryakumar Yadav's Form Will BE Important In T20 World Cup

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next year, Suryakumar's form will be crucial. India will seek to defend their title on home soil after beating South Africa last year in the summit clash. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to be the go-to openers alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will also be in line to get a shot in the opening slot.

