'Suspended' IPL 2025's Likely Revised Schedule, Resume Date, Shortlisted Venues, Overseas Players: All We Know so Far

IPL 2025: While the tensions still exist between India-Pakistan, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to still get the suspended IPL 2025 started. It may be strange to even think on those terms now, but the BCCI is more eager to look at the revenue at this point. The 2025 season of the IPL was formally suspended on Friday, May 9, after the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was abandoned due to blackout.