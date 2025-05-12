'Suspended' IPL 2025's Likely Revised Schedule, Resume Date, Shortlisted Venues, Overseas Players: All We Know so Far

Updated May 12th 2025, 10:59 IST
IPL 2025: While the tensions still exist between India-Pakistan, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to still get the suspended IPL 2025 started. It may be strange to even think on those terms now, but the BCCI is more eager to look at the revenue at this point. The 2025 season of the IPL was formally suspended on Friday, May 9, after the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was abandoned due to blackout.
Multiple reports claim that the BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL governing council discussed the situation on Sunday and a formal announcement is expected on May 12 (Monday).
While it cannot be confirmed, but reports claim that the resumption would happen on May 16 or 17. And the first game after resumption would be played between Bengaluru and Lucknow. With 17 games still to go and with a fortnight's window available, the BCCI may pack the schedule with more double-headers.
Published May 12th 2025, 10:59 IST