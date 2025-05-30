'Mera Koi Role Nahi Thaa': Suyash Sharma Reflects On How His Move From KKR to RCB Played Huge Part In His Resurgence

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dream season in the Indian Premier League and their dream continued as the Bengaluru based franchise made it into the finals of the Indian Premier League for the first time since 2016. RCB have had a stellar season as they also became the first team to win all of their away matches in the history of the IPL. RCB had faced off against Punjab Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2025 where RCB ran through the PBKS batting line up and restricted them to 101 runs. This set up a chase of 102 runs which RCB were able to do in 10 overs and book their spot in the final.

Suyash Sharma Stars For RCB In Qualifier 1

One of the key players in RCB's bowling unit in 2025 has been young spinner Suyash Sharma. Sharma has been one of the most clinical bowlers for RCB in the current season. Despite not taking a lot of wickets, Suyash has restricted the flow of runs for opponents. The former KKR spinner starred against PBKS as he bowled figures of 3/17 in the 3 overs that he bowled. As RCB made it into the finals, Suyash Sharma shared his thoughts on the same.

“I feel good because last year I was in KKR and we had won the final but I had no role in that. This year I am extremely happy that I am able to perform for the team and that we are in the final,” said Suyash Sharma in a video shared on social media.

RCB Look To Wrap Up Record Breaking Season With First Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a record breaking season in 2025 as they became the first team to win all of their away games in IPL history. Apart from that, Virat Kohli also continues to break records. He became the first batter in IPL history to have more than five seasons with 600+ runs.