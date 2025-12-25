Virat Kohli's Huge Record in Danger; Steve Smith on Verge of Breaking it During Boxing Day 4th Ashes Test in MCG

Ashes Test: Australia are ruling the Ashes and stand-in captain Steve Smith has played a stellar role as well - be it with his leadership, batting or catching. Now as he gets ready to feature in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Friday, he would have a big record in his radar. Smith has the golden opportunity to equal and go past Virat Kohli. Smith has the chance to edge Kohli when it comes to most international catches across formats.

Smith Eyes Kohli Feat

Both players of their respective countries are good catchers and have taken more than 300 catches already. While Kohli is on the fourth spot with 342 international catches, Smith is on 341. The stand-in-captain of Australia has a real good chance of going past Kohli on Day 1 of the Test. And if only Ashes is taken into account, then Smith is leading the race with 66 catches to his name. Former Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardena tops the list with 442 international catches. He is followed by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting with 364, and ex-New Zealand batter Ross Taylor with 354.

Smith Hints Playing XI

At the pre-match presser Smith hinted that Australia may opt for an all-pace attack for the Boxing Day game. Smith reckons that the pitch will assist pacers in comparison to spinners.

“A lot of wickets we’re playing on at present are certainly more seam-friendly than spin-friendly,” Smith said on Thursday.

