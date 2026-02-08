T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips Overtakes Brendon McCullum To Achieve Elusive T20I Milestone For New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2026: Destructive New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips overtook former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum to become the third-highest run-scorer in T20Is for his nation during his 42-run knock against Afghanistan in Chennai on Sunday.

The 29-year-old flamboyant batter now has 2147 runs in the shortest format in 89 T20Is with an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of almost 142. Former Kiwi opener Martin Guptill is leading the list with 3531 runs, followed by Kane Williamson with 2575 runs.

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in both teams' first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing a challenging target of 183 runs against last edition's semi-finalists, New Zealand batter hit seven fours and one six in his match-winning knock. Notably, the win also marked New Zealand recording their highest successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup history.

Advertisement

During the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said, "It was a good day. We knew coming in that Afghanistan are a threat and they showed that today. We knew it was a massive game for us today. Started the tournament off in the right spot. It was a pretty good performance. Pretty good wicket, but Afghanistan challenged us a lot throughout this game and as we thought they would. I think that's (assessing conditions) a massive part. It was a little bit sticky to start, I guess with the 11 o'clock start, and I think, we're playing at 3PM, 7PM, different grounds... I think that's going to be a massive thing for us and probably any team throughout the competition, to, get a read on surface and conditions and assess what is the most effective ball," according to Cricbuzz.

Advertisement