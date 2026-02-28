Updated 28 February 2026 at 14:23 IST
Pakistan On Verge Of Another Humiliation? Here's How Salman Agha & Co. Can Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, All Scenarios Explained
Here's how Salman Agha-led Pakistan can qualify for the semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha-led Pakistan will face Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their upcoming Super Eight clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28.
Pakistan must thank England for keeping their semi-final hopes alive. Had New Zealand defeated England in their Super Eight fixture, Pakistan’s chances of qualification would have been wiped out.
Here's How Pakistan Can Qualify For The T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
If Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight match and manage to surpass New Zealand on net run rate, Salman Agha and his team will secure a semi-final berth with three points. Otherwise, New Zealand will advance.
To qualify outright without relying on net run rate, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs, or chase down the target within 13 overs. Only then can the Men in Green avoid the net run rate headache.
Earlier in the Super Eight stage, Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, leaving both sides with a single point.
How Pakistan Performed In T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan are seeded in Group 2 of the Super Eight, alongside England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Currently, Pakistan sit in third place with one point and a net run rate of -0.461. New Zealand occupy second place with three points and a net run rate of +1.390. Sri Lanka, already eliminated from semi-final contention, are in fourth place with a net run rate of -2.800, having lost both of their matches in the Super Eight.
In the group stage, Pakistan were placed in Group A alongside India, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Namibia. The Men in Green registered three wins and one defeat in four games, finishing second in Group A with six points and a net run rate of +0.976 to qualify for the Super Eight.
