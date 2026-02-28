Pakistan On Verge Of Another Humiliation? Here's How Salman Agha & Co. Can Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, All Scenarios Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha-led Pakistan will face Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their upcoming Super Eight clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28.

Pakistan must thank England for keeping their semi-final hopes alive. Had New Zealand defeated England in their Super Eight fixture, Pakistan’s chances of qualification would have been wiped out.

Here's How Pakistan Can Qualify For The T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

If Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight match and manage to surpass New Zealand on net run rate, Salman Agha and his team will secure a semi-final berth with three points. Otherwise, New Zealand will advance.

To qualify outright without relying on net run rate, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs, or chase down the target within 13 overs. Only then can the Men in Green avoid the net run rate headache.

Earlier in the Super Eight stage, Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, leaving both sides with a single point.

How Pakistan Performed In T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan are seeded in Group 2 of the Super Eight, alongside England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Currently, Pakistan sit in third place with one point and a net run rate of -0.461. New Zealand occupy second place with three points and a net run rate of +1.390. Sri Lanka, already eliminated from semi-final contention, are in fourth place with a net run rate of -2.800, having lost both of their matches in the Super Eight.