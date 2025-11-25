T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch ICC Event LIVE

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Amid much-speculation, it is now understood that the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is set to be announced on Tuesday (November 25). It is a big event and India, who are the co-hosts along with Sri Lanka, will start as the defending champions after having won the tournament in 2024 in West Indies, USA under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. With Rohit and Virat Kohli having retired from the format, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the Indian side. Without a doubt, India would start as one of the favourites as they would be playing at home in known conditions.

It is understood that the mega-event will start from February 7, with India preparing to host matches across multiple shortlisted venues alongside Pakistan.

T20 Men's World Cup qualified teams

20 teams would feature in the marquee event. The 20 participating teams are India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman and UAE.

