T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Here's All You Need To Know About Previous Winners, Venues, Participating Teams And Live Streaming
The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 'men in blue' are the defending champions of the World Cup
The next edition of the T20 World Cup is all set to take place in 2026. The marquee tournament will be co-hosted by defending champions India and Sri Lanka. This is also the first time that a major ICC event will be held in India since the time the 'men in blue' won the T20 World Cup in 2024.
The 'men in blue' have been invincible ever since they won the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados. India are not only the defending champions of the T20 WC crown, but they also start the tournament as favourites. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai are expected to be the potential venues. The tournament is expected to start from February 7, 2025. The ICC is yet to confirm the Sri Lankan venue for the marquee tournament.
India are rumoured to be in the same group with Namibia, Netherlands, the USA, and Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan game will be played in Sri Lanka. If Pakistan manage to reach the final, then it will be later moved to a neutral venue.
Here's A List Of Teams Who Will Play T20 World Cup 2026
India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and UAE.
Here's List Of Previous Winners
- 2007: India
- 2009: Pakistan
- 2010: England
- 2012: West Indies
- 2014: Sri Lanka
- 2016: West Indies
- 2021: Australia
- 2022: England
- 2024: India
Here's When The Schedule For The World Cup Will Be Announced
- The schedule for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will be announced at 6:30 PM IST on November 25, 2026.
Here's How To Watch The T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement
- The official announcement of the schedule will be live telecasted on Star Sports network, and it will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.
