Updated 25 November 2025 at 20:50 IST
T20 World Cup: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects On Winning India's First ICC Women's World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur, who captained the Indian Women's Team to ICC Women's World Cup victory, opened up about winning the trophy in the T20 World Cup announcement event held in Mumbai.
The captain shared how it still feels unreal to her and shared Rohit Sharma's advice to her. She shared, "It's been a month since the win. Whenever I try to calm myself, I get reminded of the win. Rohit also told me how it was to win the first ICC Cup. It's very special."
At the announcement, current T20 captain Surya Kumar Yadav also shared his thoughts on captaining his side for the upcoming tournament. Yadav commented, "It's challenging going into the World Cup. I am excited to lead the team. When we were in the West Indies, we used to hear the national anthem every game."
Rohit Sharma Named As ICC Men's T20 World Cup Tournament Ambassador
India's former captain has been announced as the tournament ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma also became the only player to become an ambassador of a tournament while still being an active player.
While reflecting on this, Rohit Sharma shared, "It's a huge honour to be an ambassador for the event. I was told that no one's being an ambassador while playing. Hopefully, we create the magic like last year, with a different set of boys."
He further added, "It's a huge task to win this World Cup. I played this tournament for 18 years. After winning the first, there was a drought. We saw the happiness spread in the country with the sport we play."
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 to March 8, 2026.
India's Group Stage Fixtures In The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Edition
India has been placed alongside the USA, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia. Here's the full schedule:
Feb 7, 2026 - India vs USA (Mumbai)
Feb 12, 2026 - India vs Namibia (Delhi)
Feb 15, 2026 - India vs Pakistan (Colombo)
Feb 18, 2026 - India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 20:26 IST