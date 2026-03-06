T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Offers Classy Reaction to Reporter Questioning on Near-Miss Hundreds

Sanju Samson bats during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai | Image: AP

Team India opener Sanju Samson delivered an elegant response to a reporter seeking a response on his near-miss hundreds in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson is making every opportunity count in the marquee event after missing out on the starting phase. However, when India's Super 8 loss to SA prompted the management to make changes, the wicketkeeper-batter showed why he is the ideal opener in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson gave India the ideal start in the powerplay and set the tone for the side in the Super 8 and semifinal matches so far.

Sanju Samson Gives Graceful Reply When Asked About Missing Centuries

Upon being asked about missing out on hundreds, Sanju Samson responded that he did not miss out on the tons but scored 97 and 89 on two occasions, calling it a significant achievement.

Samson further emphasised producing strong starts when feeling confident, noting that matches in the modern era are often decided in the powerplay performance.

"I haven't missed two centuries. I have scored one 97 and one 89. It is a very big deal. I am very grateful for that. It's going well.

You've seen my game and followed it for many years. If I feel good, then I try to give a great start for my team. You know, nowadays the game is made or lost in the powerplay," Sanju Samson said at the post-match press conference.

Sanju further emphasised the need for the top three batters to go and explode with their batting in the powerplay and try to attack every ball they face.

As Sanju Samson Stands Out, Pressure Rises On Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson unleashed his inner beast in the latter part of the T20 World Cup 2026, emerging as India's standout performer. The wicketkeeper-batter earned consecutive Player of the Match awards with his dazzling performance in the marquee event.

The wicketkeeper-batter is providing the start that the Indian fans expected from the ICC's number-one-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma. The young cricketer has been under immense pressure after falling early on while batting for the Men in Blue.

Off-spin has been his kryptonite, as Abhishek suffered three consecutive golden ducks before regaining some form against Zimbabwe. But his struggles against off-spin continued.