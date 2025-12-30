Updated 30 December 2025 at 09:25 IST
T20 World Cup To Asian Games: Here's Indian Cricket Team's Full Schedule Across Formats For 2026
The Indian cricket team will try and defend the World T20 next year. The tournament will be played from February 7 to March 8. India are also scheduled to play 4 red ball games next year
2026 is going to be a big year for the Indian cricket team. The upcoming year presents itself an opportunity for India to be the first team to successfully defend their World T20 title, and there is no better place to do it than at home, a chance that seldom comes in any team's way. The high-octane year, headlined by the World T20, will also give the 'men in blue' a chance to demonstrate their heroics in the Asian Games.
India play plenty of white-ball cricket next year, keeping in mind the fact that the ODI World Cup will also be played in 2027. The Asian juggernauts are also scheduled to participate in at least four red-ball matches as part of their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, but they are scheduled to be away games.
Here's Indian Cricket Team's Probable Schedule For 2026:
- January 11-31: 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against New Zealand
- February 7-March 8: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
- June (dates to be announced): 1 Test and 3 ODIs against Afghanistan
- July 1-19: 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs against England
- August (dates to be announced): 2 Tests against Sri Lanka
- September (dates to be announced): 3 T20Is against Afghanistan
- September-October (dates to be announced): 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against West Indies
- September 19-October 4: T20Is in Asian Games
- October-November (dates to be announced): 2 Tests and 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is against New Zealand
- December (dates to be announced): 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka
New Zealand, India's Last Assignment Prior To World T20
The 'men in blue' will kickstart the new year with eight white-ball matches against the Kiwis. India will host New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs, and the tour will kickstart on January 11. Both the ODIs and the T20Is have significance of their own. The ODIs will be in the spotlight as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to play for India once again. The former India skippers are currently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and they have put up a few stellar performances in the domestic competitions.
It is the T20I series that will matter to India the most, considering the fact that the World T20 will be played right after the New Zealand series. The five-match T20I series will be Team India's last chance to fix their issues and plug in the gaps that they have in their side.
