Tamim Iqbal Brands Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh Return An 'Eyewash' Post ICC T20 World Cup Boycott

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh have recently boycotted the upcoming T20 World Cup and are facing immense criticism over it. Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who understands how the cricket board functions, reckoned Shakib-al-Hasan's sudden return to the scheme of things is an ‘eyewash’.

'It's better to not perform any theatrics by using his name'

"Shakib is probably Bangladesh's greatest sportsman. If you really want to bring him back after having an understanding with the government, then very well. But don't do it and use his name to hide something else," Tamim said, speaking on the 'OffScreen With Sayeed Zaman' podcast.

"It is difficult for me to speak on this as their (BCB) had a different stance previously. But if the government has given a green signal, and if you think Shakib is capable, then bring him back. But if you are saying this just for eye wash, then don't do this. Because I believe he deserves respect as a cricketer, and it's better to not perform any theatrics by using his name," Tamim added.