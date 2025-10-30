Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Registers Historic Milestone Against Australia In ODIs, Joins Mithali Raj In Rare List

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India have locked horns against Alyssa Healy's Australia in the second semi-final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, on Thursday, October 30, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Women in Blue marched into the knockout stage at the Women's World Cup 2025 after finishing fourth on the standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628. India clinched three wins and conceded three defeats after playing seven matches. Only one game ended without any result after rain played a spoilsport.

Smriti Mandhana Achieves Historic Feat In Women's ODIs

During the second semi-final fixture at the marquee event, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana achieved a unique milestone in the Women's ODIs against Australia. Mandhana became the second Indian cricketer, after former cricketer Mithali Raj, to score 1000-plus runs against Australia in the 50-over format.

In the Women's ODIs, Mithali Raj has scored 1123 runs in 37 matches against Australia at an average of 34.03. Even though she has no centuries against the Aussies, the 42-year-old has scored nine fifties in the 50-over format.

Before the match, Smriti Mandhana stood at 999 runs against Australia after playing 21 ODI matches at an average of 49.95 and a strike rate of 107.88. Mandhana has scored four centuries and six fifties against the Australians in the Women's ODIs. The India vice-captain needed just one run to join the elusive chart, which includes Mithali Raj.

Smriti Mandhana, without any problem, claimed the historic feat in the Women's ODIs.

India Need 339 Runs To Win

Earlier in the innings, Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India on October 30.

Phoebe Litchfield's 119-run knock and Ellyse Perry's 77 helped Australia propel to 338 in the first innings.

Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after bagging two wickets each in their respective spells.