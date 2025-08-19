Republic World
Updated 19 August 2025 at 12:08 IST

Team India For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Timing, Live Streaming And Will Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Address Media?

Asia Cup 2025: While it is public that the Indian squad announcement would happen on Tuesday, fans are still confused over the timing and the details of the press conference.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Suryakumar Yadav, Ajit Agarkar
Suryakumar Yadav, Ajit Agarkar | Image: BCCI/ANI
Asia Cup 2025: In a matter of a few hours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would announce the squad for the Asia Cup. Even hours before the announcement, wild speculations are still on over who gets picked and who misses out. It is confirmed that the announcement happens on Tuesday, but at what time will it happen? 

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: All You Need to Know

Not just the time, will there be a customary press conference after the announcement? Fans have multiple questions in their minds and in this article, we will provide you with all the details. 

What time will the BCCI announce India's Asia Cup 2025 squad? 

The BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at 1:30 PM on August 19. 

Can fans live stream the Asia Cup 2025 Team India squad announcement? 

The Asia Cup squad announcement will be telecast live by the Star Sports Network on TV and stream will be available on the JioHotstar website and app.

Will Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar speak to the media after the squad announcement? 

Yes, in all probability - there would be a press conference by the Indian team which would be attended by the captain and the chief selector, which means Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar. 

India's likely squad for the Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer/Riyan Parag.

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 10:39 IST

