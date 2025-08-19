Team India For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Timing, Live Streaming And Will Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Address Media?

Asia Cup 2025: In a matter of a few hours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would announce the squad for the Asia Cup. Even hours before the announcement, wild speculations are still on over who gets picked and who misses out. It is confirmed that the announcement happens on Tuesday, but at what time will it happen?

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: All You Need to Know

Not just the time, will there be a customary press conference after the announcement? Fans have multiple questions in their minds and in this article, we will provide you with all the details.

What time will the BCCI announce India's Asia Cup 2025 squad?

The BCCI is likely to announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at 1:30 PM on August 19.

Can fans live stream the Asia Cup 2025 Team India squad announcement?

The Asia Cup squad announcement will be telecast live by the Star Sports Network on TV and stream will be available on the JioHotstar website and app.

Will Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar speak to the media after the squad announcement?

Yes, in all probability - there would be a press conference by the Indian team which would be attended by the captain and the chief selector, which means Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar.

India's likely squad for the Asia Cup