Team India's Fierce Fightback Sets Up 374-Run Target As England Begin Steep Chase, Hosts Score 50/1 At Stumps On Day Three

Team India delivered an extraordinary fightback on day three of the fifth test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. From Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational hundred, Josh Tongue's fifer, Washington Sundar's monstrous knock and Akash Deep emerging as the surprise package with his clinical performance, it was an amazing day to witness cricketing action at The Oval.

Former Team India Test skipper Rohit Sharma also graced the venue with his presence in London, and the Men in Blue made sure to put their best performance on display. But England Cricket also showed an imposing side of themselves as they began chasing the target.

England reached 50/1 at stumps on day three against Team India at The Oval. The Ollie Pope-led side needs 324 runs to win, while India needs 09 wickets.

Team India Post Imposing 274-Run Target To England In Day Three

Team India started day three with nightwatcher Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal forging a clinical partnership against the English seam attack. The Indian fast bowler did an exceptional job after coming up in the number four spot, scoring a superior 66-run knock and also made history.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also held his composure and took calculated risks to benefit Team India. The youngster notched up a solid 164-ball 118 to enhance the lead.

Unfortunately, captain Shubman Gill and Karun Nair couldn't go big with the bat, picking up 11 and 17 runs, respectively. But Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar delivered impactful knocks during the day three play.

Jadeja scored a commanding 53, while the wicketkeeper-batter notched up 34 runs.

But Washington Sundar's impactful knock helped Team India secure a 373-run lead. The all-rounder turned into a mad titan, smacking sixes and fours with the bat to rake up the fastest half-century in the series.

England Begin Chase Firmly, But Mohammed Siraj Strikes!

For England, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue conceded over 100 runs during the play. Jamie Overton also proved to be costly as he conceded 98 runs.

But the pace trio also helped in restricting the Indian batters' onslaught to keep the target under 400. Josh Tongue clinched a five-wicket haul, while Gus Atkinson notched up a three-wicket haul. Jamie Overton also picked up two scalps during the play.

Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley wasted no time using the conditions to their advantage and picked up a 50-run partnership with ease. But the opening partnership eas eventually broken in the second-last delivery of the over.