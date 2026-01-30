WATCH | Team India Stars Share Hilarious Airport Banter as Suryakumar Yadav Clears Way for Sanju Samson Upon Latter's Homecoming

Players of the Indian cricket team engaged in a hilarious banter upon their arrival in Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth and final T02I match of the series.

The fifth match would mark Sanju Samson's homecoming, with the local fans pumped to see their home boy in action for the Indian cricket team and donning the blues.

Team India arrived in Trivandrum from Vizag to cap off the New Zealand T20Is and intends to do so on a high note. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have already won the series with a 3-1 lead as all roads lead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav Clears Way For Sanju Samson Upon Latter's Homecoming

Upon Team India's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was playfully teasing Sanju Samson as the latter returned to his homeland.

As the team headed towards the exit gate, SKY was seen making way for hometown hero Sanju Samson. The India T20I captain was heard saying, "Get out of the way. Make way, please. Don't disturb Chetta," in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on social media.

In the video, Sanju Samson also exclaimed that this homecoming is very special, saying, "Feels always great, but this time it is very special," to Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY's fun banter continued until the team exited the airport and boarded the team bus, showcasing the camaraderie and spirit among the Indian cricketers.

India & New Zealand Set To Lock Horns In Final T20I At Trivandrum

Team India is coming off a defeat to New Zealand in the 4th T20I at Vizag. At the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the Indian batters showed glimpses of brilliance. Stars like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube outdid themselves with their blazing showcase, but that was not enough for the hosts to complete the chase.