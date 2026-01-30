Uganda Locked and Loaded To Replace Pakistan Amid PCB Chief's Hollow Threats to Pull Out From T20 World Cup

Uganda Cricket has entered the ongoing debate over the T20 World Cup, as Pakistan threatens a potential walkout from the marquee ICC spectacle in India and Sri Lanka. The associate nation has offered to step in if a space becomes vacant in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket has spun new drama following the entire Bangladesh debacle that led to the latter's ouster from the T20 World Cup.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has been complaining about the situation and has also hinted that Pakistan may consider withdrawing from the upcoming tournament.

Cricket Uganda Ready To Show Up For World Cup In Case Pakistan Pulls Out

As the drama continues, Cricket Uganda broke the silence over the situation and cheekily expressed its intention to step in and perform at the T20 World Cup if a slot opens up. Uganda showed its zeal and readiness to compete in the competition on social media.

"Dear @ICC, If a T20 World Cup seat opens, Uganda is ready - packed and padded. Passports warm (not ice). No bakers leaving ovens or ships U-turning. Heat, noise, pressure? We’ll bring the bold kit. Yours, Ready when you are," Cricket Uganda boldly wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Cricket Uganda's response came after Iceland Cricket announced their unavailability to replace Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. They also shared a cheeky statement.

Pakistan Yet To Decide Over T20 World Cup Participation

Pakistan is currently undecided over its participation in the T20 World Cup, despite all its matches taking place in Sri Lanka. PAK's drama erupted when Scotland replaced Bangladesh after they chickened out of travelling to India, citing absurd claims over security.

Despite announcing its squad for the T20 World Cup, the situation hangs in the balance as Pakistan remains undecided about its participation. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi also met PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the scenario, and a decision would be made by today or by Monday.