WATCH | Adam Zampa Cooks Pakistan Journo Over Dumb Babar Azam Question After 1st T20I vs Australia

Pak vs Aus: Australia's spin wizard was put on the spot after the first T20I in Lahore on Thursday. After the game, a Pakistan journalist asked Zampa about how he felt after getting the wicket of Babar Azam. The former Pakistan captain perished for 24 off 20 balls. The journalist also referred to Babar as the ‘premier batter’ and that came across as funny.

Zampa was at his best with the ball as he picked up four wickets in his quota of four overs conceding merely 24 runs.

After hearing the question, Zampa's expression showed that he could not believe his ears. He seemed to be controlling his laughter. After a pause, Zampa said it was a ‘normal wicket’. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Australia by 22 runs to win the opening T20I and take a 1-0 lead. With the win, Pakistan finally beat Australia after seven losses in T20Is. Saim Ayub's allround show with the bat and the ball ensured he was the Player of the match. He scored 40 off 22 balls and also picked up a couple of crucial wickets. It surely is a good start for them ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

With all the three matches in the series set to be played here in Lahore, it would be interesting to see if the nature of the pitch changes and how Australia adapts.

