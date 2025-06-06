Team India Star Mohammed Siraj Flaunts His Love For Cristiano Ronaldo In Unique Style While Flying Out To England: 'In My Mind I'm Always The best'

Mohammed Siraj's affection for Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't gone unnoticed. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler is famous for copying Ronaldo's ‘Siuuu’ celebration in the last couple of years.

Mohammed Siraj Flaunts His Love For Cristiano Ronaldo

Siraj hasn't been shy about showcasing his fondness for the former Manchester United star, and he has further proved his loyalty as fans could notice a Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper on Siraj's phone with the famous caption, “In my mind I'm always the best.” Siraj was at the airport with the other Team India members as the team flew to the UK ahead of the much-anticipated India tour of England. Led by Shubman Gill, India will take on England in a five-match Test series starting from June 20.

Siraj had a fruitful IPL, having picked 16 wickets for the Gujarat Titans and is expected to play a major role in the series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. With Jasprit Bumrah set to play three among the five Test matches, Siraj will have to shoulder additional responsibility as it stands.

India Will Have A Tough Task To Cut Out

India named a strong 14-member squad for the England tour with Gill at the helm. Following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the Indian team will be put through their paces by the hosts. The likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Gill will lead the batting lineup, while both Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran will be in contention to make it to the starting XI. Arshdeep Singh has also been named in the squad and his ability to swing the ball both ways might help him to make his Test debut.