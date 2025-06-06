Fresh Theory Fuels Virat Kohli's Comeback Rumour After Retirement: 'His Passion For Test Cricket Is Real'

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket put an end to a golden period in red-ball cricket. Days after former Test captain Rohit Sharma decided to hang up his boots, the 36-year-old took to social media to announce he bid adieu to Test cricket.

Virat Kohli Backed To Come Out Of Retirement

Virat's retirement has come at a very crucial juncture. The Indian Team is about to enter a crucial period starting with the five-match Test series against England in June. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, India will usher in a new era, and the upcoming test series will also mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Since 2007, India are yet to claim a Test series on English soil. Under Virat's guidance, India drew 2-2 with the Three Lions back in 2021-22, and in the absence of Rohit, Virat and R Ashwin, they gear up for another challenging Test series. Michael Clarke believes that if India perform poorly, Virat might come out of his Test retirement.

On the Beyond23 podcast, the former Australian captain said, “I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again. And I honestly, I think if he was asked by captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he'll come. He still loves Test cricket. I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real.”

Will Shubman Gill Bat At No. 4?