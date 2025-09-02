Suryakumar Yadav Gets 'Final Checks' Done Before Asia Cup, India T20I Captain Masters Various Shots In Nets | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I skipper for Team India, was seen fine-tuning his skills in the nets. SKY would be travelling to the UAE for the Asia Cup, where he would be leading the Men in Blue.

Before the departure, the 34-year-old was seen hitting his trademark shots and looked 100% fit and ready for action for the Indian National Cricket Team.

Suryakumar Yadav Brings Out Impressive Shots In Training Session

After wrapping up the Test leg, Team India turns its attention to T20Is as the Asia Cup 2025 approaches. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the charge, while Shubman Gill has been named as the deputy.

The BCCI has formed a formidable 15-member side, which is roaring for action in the UAE. Team India is the defending champion, but the competition will be stiff as the top Asian cricketing sides are part of the eight-nation cricketing extravaganza.

In a video shared on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav could be seen putting up some final touches as he undergoes some practice in the nets.

The Indian T20I skipper looked strong as he prepared for his T20I comeback after his sports hernia surgery.

From exceptional loft shots to sweep hits, the 34-year-old looked robust as he brought out a range of hits with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav looked ready for action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

"Final Checks," wrote Suryakumar Yadav on Instagram.

All Eyes Will Be On Suryakumar Yadav During Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has been nothing but impressive since taking over as the T20I skipper for Team India. In the 15 matches he has played, the 34-year-old has scored 258 runs.

Apart from international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has impressed heavily with his performance in the Indian Premier League 2025. SKY scored 717 runs in the 16 matches at an average of 65.18.

His explosive nature helped the Mumbai Indians secure a number four finish in the IPL 2025 standings.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.