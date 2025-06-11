Team India Take Home More Prize Money Than Last Two Editions Despite Finishing Third In World Test Championship, Check Details

Updated 11 June 2025 at 16:28 IST
South Africa take on Australia in the much-anticipated World Test Championship final. The Aussies defeated Indian in the last WTC final and will aim to defend their WTC title.
India managed to secure a place in the last two WTC finals but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. This time, India failed to qualify for the summit clash following two successive series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.
They finished third and despite not making it to the WTC final, the Indian team has pocketed more money than in the first two editions. They took home $800,000 each on the last two occasions but will get $1,440,000 this time. ICC has added more money to the WTC final purse, and as a result, teams will get richer than in previous times. For instance, the runners-up this time will win a whopping $2,160,000 while the winners in the last two editions got $1,6 million each.
The WTC 2025 winners will pocket a cool $3.6 million, which further reflects ICC's attempts to restore the glory of red ball cricket. As quoted by the Hindustan Times, ICC said, "The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition."
South Africa finished at the top of the WTC table with 69.44 PCT while Australia came second with 67.54 PCT. The Proteas were involved in 12 Test matches in this cycle and won eight of them while drawing one and losing 3. On the other side, Australia played 19 matches, winning 13 and losing four of them. Australia's performance in the ICC events will definitely make them a favourite, but Temba Bavuma's side won't leave an inch without a proper fight.
Published 11 June 2025 at 16:28 IST