Team India Take Home More Prize Money Than Last Two Editions Despite Finishing Third In World Test Championship, Check Details

South Africa take on Australia in the much-anticipated World Test Championship final. The Aussies defeated Indian in the last WTC final and will aim to defend their WTC title.

How Much India Will Get As WTC Prize Money

India managed to secure a place in the last two WTC finals but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. This time, India failed to qualify for the summit clash following two successive series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.

They finished third and despite not making it to the WTC final, the Indian team has pocketed more money than in the first two editions. They took home $800,000 each on the last two occasions but will get $1,440,000 this time. ICC has added more money to the WTC final purse, and as a result, teams will get richer than in previous times. For instance, the runners-up this time will win a whopping $2,160,000 while the winners in the last two editions got $1,6 million each.

The WTC 2025 winners will pocket a cool $3.6 million, which further reflects ICC's attempts to restore the glory of red ball cricket. As quoted by the Hindustan Times, ICC said, "The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition."

South Africa Had A Great Finish To WTC Campaign