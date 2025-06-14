Team India To Challenge New Zealand In T20Is As Preparations For 2026 T20 World Cup, Venues Confirmed

Updated 14 June 2025 at 22:51 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the venues for the New Zealand tour of India, with the Blackcaps visiting the country for a white-ball tour before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Both sides would get some game-time against each other before commencing their respective campaigns for the prestigious ICC limited-over competition.
The New Zealand tour of India would begin with a three-match ODI series, which would take place at the start of 2026. The first ODI will take place in Vadodara on 11th January, while the second ODI will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on 14th January. Indore will be hosting the final ODI match on the 18th of January, with all matches starting at 01:30 PM IST.
After the ODI series, Team India and New Zealand will be a part of a five-match T20I series, beginning on January 21 in Nagpur. Raipur would host the 2nd T20I on 23rd January, while Guwahati would serve as the host for the 3rd T20I on January 25. The 4th T20I will take place in Visakhapatnam on January 28, while Trivandrum will host the final T20I match on January 31, 2025.
The entire T20I series will serve as a warm-up for both sides before they commence their respective campaigns at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India.
Before the New Zealand tour, the Indian Cricket Team would begin their new WTC Cycle, and it would be a challenge for the side as they battle away conditions. With a new leadership at the helm, Team India will face off against England in a five-match Test series.
The Indian side has already begun their preparations for the same in Beckenham, where they have been engaging in an intra-squad practice. The first test match between the two Test titans would take place on June 20 at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds.
Published 14 June 2025 at 22:51 IST