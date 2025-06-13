Team India Wears Black Armbands During Intra-Squad Match, Observes Moment Of Silence In Honour Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Ahead of India's Intra Squad Match in Beckenham, the players and members of the support staff paid homage to the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The players and staff also wore black armbands in solidarity and as a gesture of respect towards the affected ones and their families.

Team India Pay Homage To The Victims Of Ahmedabad Tragedy

The tragic accident in Ahmedabad had several casualties after an Air India flight crashed into a residential area just outside the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport in Ahmedabad. The terrifying incident happened just seconds after the flight took off. 242 passengers were on board, in which 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian were there.

The ill-fated flight crashed into a building, and thick black smoke came out right after. Among the passengers was Vijay Rupani, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who tragically passed away. The heart-wrenching incident has the world in shock.

The Indian Cricket Team, who are currently training at Beckenham for their upcoming test tour in England, observed a moment of silence before their intra-squad match. Players were also seen wearing black armbands in solidarity with the families of the ones affected. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared an update on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

SA & AUS Cricket Teams Pay Homage To Plane Crash Victims

Condolences poured in for the affected families of the Ahmedabad Plane Crash from several parts of the world. On day three of the World Test Championship Final at Lord's, players from South Africa and Australia were seen wearing black armbands to pay homage to the fallen innocent souls. Before the third day commenced, everyone in attendance for the historic WTC Final observed a moment of silence.