'You Don’t Forget What Is Said': Temba Bavuma Breaks Silence On The 'Bauna' Controversy Involving Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leave the field with South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma at the end of the Kolkata Test | Image: AP

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's Test and ODI captain, has opened up on the 'Bauna' row involving ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The Protea skipper expressed that while such things stay on the field, one does not forget what has been said and use it as proper motivation in the game.

A controversy erupted when Jasprit Bumrah referred to Temba Bavuma as 'Bauna' while speaking to his team for a third umpire review during the IND vs SA Kolkata Test.

Temba Bavuma Speaks Out on the 'Bauna' Controversy

On the stump mic, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was heard saying that the delivery may have hit Temba Bavuma too high to go for the stumps. That is when Jasprit Bumrah said, "Bauna bhi to hai ye," as the discussion went on.

Temba Bavuma revealed that Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had apologised to him at the end of the day, and he was unaware of it until he checked it with the team's media manager. The SA captain further said that he holds no grudges over the incident.

"I know from my side, there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day, two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about. I hadn't heard it at the time, and I needed to check in with our media manager about it.

"What happens on the field, stays on the field, but you don't forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se," Temba Bavuma wrote in his column for ESPN.

South Africa Seal Test Series Win, But India Turn Things Around In White-Ball

Team India's red-ball side struggled against South Africa as the visitors sealed a whitewash victory in the two-match Test series. The Men in Blue's defeat in red-ball cricket reflected their continued woes as the team settles in under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Following the Test defeat, the Indian cricket team pulled off a significant turnaround in the competition. The hosts won the three-match One-Day series with a 2-1 lead, with Virat Kohli putting up a scintillating display with the bat.