WATCH: Keshav Maharaj Breaks Down In Tears During An Interview With Graeme Smith After South Africa's Victory In WTC 2025 Final

Keshav Maharaj breaks down in tears after South Africa's historic win over Australia in WTC 2025 Final | Image: Instagram/@proteasmencsa (Screengrab)

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa clinched a splendid five-wicket triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.

It's a historic moment for the South African Cricket Team as they have finally won an ICC trophy in the last 27 years. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas won their first ICC trophy after 1998.

During the 84th over of South Africa's second inning, Kyle Verreynne smashed the winning run to get their hands on the prestigious WTC mace.

Aiden Markram-Temba Bavuma's Solid Partnership Helps South Africa Clinch WTC Title

However, all the credit goes to Aiden Markram (136 runs from 207 balls) and Temba Bavuma (66 runs from 134 balls) for solidifying a strong partnership and helping South Africa chase down the given target.

It was Mitchell Starc's stupendous knock in Australia's second inning that gave South Africa a target of 282 runs.

During the run chase, South Africa struggled a bit after losing quick wickets on Day 3, but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma's 147-run partnership made it easier for the South Africans.

Keshav Maharaj Gets Emotional After South Africa's WTC 2023-2025 Win

After the historic win, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears while giving an interview to former cricketer Graeme Smith. Maharaj was uncontrollably crying and was finding it tough to talk, then the former South African cricketer comforted him by patting his shoulder. Keshav Maharaj's emotions show how much the win against Australia in the WTC 2025 Final means to the South African players.

It was an average performance from Maharaj in the WTC 2025 Final. The Proteas spinner picked up just one wicket but gifted only 36 runs in the two innings.