WATCH: Keshav Maharaj Breaks Down In Tears During An Interview With Graeme Smith After South Africa's Victory In WTC 2025 Final

Updated 14 June 2025 at 20:46 IST
WTC 2025 Final: South Africa clinched a splendid five-wicket triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.
It's a historic moment for the South African Cricket Team as they have finally won an ICC trophy in the last 27 years. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas won their first ICC trophy after 1998.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Temba Bavuma Emulates MS Dhoni's Iconic Gunshot Celebration As South Africa Lift World Test Championship Title After Defeating Australia By 5 Wickets
During the 84th over of South Africa's second inning, Kyle Verreynne smashed the winning run to get their hands on the prestigious WTC mace.
However, all the credit goes to Aiden Markram (136 runs from 207 balls) and Temba Bavuma (66 runs from 134 balls) for solidifying a strong partnership and helping South Africa chase down the given target.
It was Mitchell Starc's stupendous knock in Australia's second inning that gave South Africa a target of 282 runs.
During the run chase, South Africa struggled a bit after losing quick wickets on Day 3, but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma's 147-run partnership made it easier for the South Africans.
ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan Congratulate South Africa For Ending ICC Trophy Drought: 'Test Cricket Continues To Weave Its Magic'
After the historic win, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears while giving an interview to former cricketer Graeme Smith. Maharaj was uncontrollably crying and was finding it tough to talk, then the former South African cricketer comforted him by patting his shoulder. Keshav Maharaj's emotions show how much the win against Australia in the WTC 2025 Final means to the South African players.
It was an average performance from Maharaj in the WTC 2025 Final. The Proteas spinner picked up just one wicket but gifted only 36 runs in the two innings.
Keshav Maharaj made his Test debut in 2016 against Australia. Following that, the 35-year-old picked up 199 wickets in 58 Test matches and 98 innings at an economy rate of 3.10.
Published 14 June 2025 at 20:46 IST