Temba Bavuma To Lead South Africa In ODI Series Against Australia

South Africa have announced a near full-strength squad for their upcoming home ODI series against Australia, with regular captain Temba Bavuma set to lead the side.

The squad includes experienced batters David Miller and Quinton de Kock, signalling that both remain part of South Africa's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: Azhar Ali Fires Scathing Attack On Aaqib Javed Over Pakistan Cricket Mess

Neither Miller nor de Kock currently holds a central contract, but both featured for South Africa at this year's T20 World Cup and continue to play in franchise leagues around the world.

Advertisement

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the series as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. In his absence, Gerald Coetzee has been recalled to the ODI squad.

Coetzee is set to play his first ODI for South Africa since the 2023 World Cup. The pacer has struggled with a series of injuries over the last three years but recently returned to action, playing for South Africa A against the England Lions in June and Bangladesh A.

Advertisement

"It's great to see Gerald back in the fold and, by all accounts, he's been bowling nice and quickly," Shukri Conrad, South Africa's head coach, said in a statement.

"With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build towards the tournament, while also giving those players who are in the frame opportunities when we face Bangladesh and England later in the season," Conrad said.

"We have a clear idea of the combinations we want and the roles we need players to fulfill. From a batting perspective, we've looked at making sure we have a middle order that can be explosive but have the ability to absorb pressure and take the innings quite deep. That balance is going to be important for us," the South Africa head coach added, as quoted by Cricinfo.