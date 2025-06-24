Tempers Flare Up As Mohammed Siraj Loses Composure On Zak Crawley & Ben Duckett In Final Day Of Headingley Test

India vs England, Day 5: Tempers were flaring on the final day of play at the Headingley Test as Mohammed Siraj was seen lashing out at the English batters during the play. The Indian pacer was visibly frustrated after Ben Duckett backed away from the stance at the last moment. Siraj was left frustrated by the act and also exchanged some words with the batting duo while walking back to the run-up mark.

Mohammed Siraj Frustrated On Ben Duckett & Zak Crawley Duo

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley delivered a commanding performance during England's final innings, leaving Team India's bowling unit struggling for breakthroughs before lunch. The hosts applied relentless pressure and exposed gaps in Shubman Gill's captaincy approach. India's inability to inspire timely responses from the fielding unit adds more pressure, making it frustrating for the side. At one stage, a minor inconvenience left Mohammed Siraj fuming before the lunch session.

In the final few overs of the first session before lunch, Mohammed Siraj was looking to complete his spell and hand the ball to Jasprit Bumrah before the session break. As the pacer made the run-up to deliver the over's last ball, Zak Crawley backed up from his stance over some interruption behind the bowler.

Siraj was boiling up with frustration and was seen hurling some words towards the batter on strike. He was also seen exchanging words with Ben Duckett, who was at the non-striker's end.

England Firm Favourites To Win, But India Still Fighting

Team India has favourable conditions with the overcast conditions. But they failed to get any advantage in the first session of the day. Duckett and Crawley put a lot of pressure on the side as they pushed through the first session. The duo went past 2000 runs to become the first English duo to do so since Sir Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.