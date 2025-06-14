Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveil Event Postponed To Honour Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims: Report

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy launch event has been reportedly postponed in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, which took the lives of several innocent people onboard. The decision was made to pull off a solemn gesture to honour the fallen lives. The trophy will become the new symbol of bilateral cricketing relations between India and England, and the trophy name honours two of the greatest cricketers from both countries, James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Launch Postponed To Honour Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims: Report

The India tour of England is set to begin soon, with both sides putting in the effort to deliver some top-notch action across various venues in England and the UK. The trophy, which was earlier named the Pataudi Trophy, would undergo a name change and is supposed to be rechristened as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, the event has been kept on hold to honour the victims and their families who have been affected by the ill-fated Air India Plane Crash, which took place in Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the England Cricket Board [ECB] and the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] have jointly decided to push the event back and are not deciding on a flexible new date. The launch was supposed to happen on the sidelines of the World Test Championship Final on Saturday.

"Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost). Both the BCCI and ECB officials are deciding on a flexible new date. "The BCCI are still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy," an ECB official said, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Ill-Fated Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad, 241 Lives Lost

The ill-fated Air India AI-171 aircraft, which had 242 passengers, crew members and pilots on board, met with a crash right after the takeoff in a residential area at Ahmedabad. Almost all the passengers lost their lives in one of the most dreadful aviation tragedies in the country. The pilot could not gain appropriate altitude, leading to the crash.