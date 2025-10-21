Updated 21 October 2025 at 12:37 IST
Test Captaincy Contender Steve Smith Delivers Ominous Warning To England: 'Feel like I Kind Of Go To Another Level'
Steve Smith is destined to captain Australia if Pat Cummins fails to recover from a lower-back stress injury for the Ashes Opener in Perth.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Captain Pat Cummins' participation in the upcoming Ashes is under deep clouds due to injury concerns. Deputy Steve Smith is in line to lead in Perth if Cummins fails to make it in time for the Ashes opener.
Steve Smith Is Ready For Leadership Duties
Smith is no new to leadership responsibility, having already captained Australia 112 times across the three formats, the right-hander will be ready to lead his country again. Smith is considered one of the best in the red-ball format as his records speak for him. However, he always elevates himself and steps up whenever he gets the chance to captain Australia.
Smith averages 49.90 in Test cricket, but it shoots up to 68.98 whenever he leads the side. Ahead of the 2nd ODI match against India at Adelaide, Smith is confident of his ability as captain in Test cricket.
As quoted by Fox Sports, he said, “It’s interesting how the brain works, I think my record when I’m captain is probably better than it is when I’m not.
“I feel like I kind of go to another level and try to set a standard.
“I’ve stood in (for Cummins) a couple of times over the last few years, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.
“I know how the team operates … it’ll just be a seamless transition if that comes around.”
Pat Cummins Uncertainty For Australia Ahead Of Ashes
Time is running out for Pat Cummins to prove his fitness for the Ashes opener. A lower-back stress injury has kept him away from bowling duties since July, and he has yet to resume bowling. Cummins boasts of astronomical numbers on home soil, picking up 309 wickets at an average of 19.92. If he misses out, Scott Boland is most likely to be his replacement in the team.
Boland is just one wicket away from recording 50 wickets in Australia and has been very effective for his country whenever needed.
