'Test Cricket Needs Him': Brian Lara Encourages Virat Kohli To Stay In Test Cricket Amid Retirement Chatter

Legendary Trinidadian cricket and one of the greatest of all time, Brian Lara, has urged Virat Kohli not to call time on his career in Test cricket. Lara also claimed that the 36-year-old would be averaging at 60 for the rest of his career in Tests.

The former cricketer's comments emerged after it was reported that Kohli had contacted the BCCI about his decision to retire from the game's longest format.

Brian Lara Makes a Huge Claim On Virat Kohli

After Rohit Sharma announced his shock decision to retire from Test cricket, reports emerged that another big name, Virat Kohli, had spoken to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to convey his decision to step down from red-ball cricket before the England tour.

However, a top board official had urged him to rethink. The report spread like wildfire, and Brian Lara expressed that Virat should be persuaded not to step down from Tests.

"Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. @virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career," Brian Lara posted on the social media platform Instagram.

Kohli Was Contemplated For A Certain Role In Upcoming England Tour

Virat Kohli hasn't been at his best in Test cricket. In his last red-ball outing against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Kohli failed to find his form after the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs. He had also scored a century in that match-up. That was the sole test win for the Men in Blue, as they went on to lose the series by 1-3.

Recently, reports from PTI mentioned that the BCCI Selection committee had contemplated making Virat Kohli the captain for the England Tests. The reason to do so was to give Gill some time to adapt to the leadership role since he had not reached his prime.