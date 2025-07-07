'That Record Is Deserved': Wiaan Mulder Reveals Why He Declared South Africa's Innings Before Overtaking Brian Lara's Iconic 400-Run Landmark

Wiaan Mulder opens up on his decision not to break Brian Lara's unique feat in Test cricket | Image: Zimbabwe Cricket and BCCI

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: South Africa stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder opened up on his decision not to surpass Brian Lara's iconic 400-run landmark in Test cricket.

South Africa squared off against Zimbabwe in the second Test match of the series, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, from Sunday, July 6th.

Wiaan Mulder was given the responsibility to lead the Proteas side in the second and final Test match of the series after Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj suffered injuries.

On Day 2 of the second Test match, Wiaan Mulder did a selfless act when he decided to declare South Africa's first innings at 626/5. At a time when he declared, Mulder was just 33 runs behind Brian Lara's 400-run milestone in red-ball cricket.

In 2004, Brian Lara achieved the milestone of playing an unbeaten 400-run knock in a Test match against England.

Wiaan Mulder Reveals Reason Behind His Decision To Declare South Africa's Inning Ar 2nd Test

After the end of Day 02's play at Queens Sports Club, South Africa stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder revealed the reasons behind the decision, saying that the record is deserved.

Mulder called Brian Lara a 'legend' and added that the Caribbean legend deserves to keep the 400-run milestone in Test cricket.

"Firstly, I thought we had enough and we needed to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend. For someone of that stature to keep that record is deserved. If I get the chance to do it again, I’d do it exactly the same way. I spoke to Shuks (Shukri Conrad) and he felt the same way. Brian Lara is a legend, and he deserves to keep that record," Wiaan Mulder said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Even though Wiaan Mulder did not choose to overtake Brian Lara's 400-run milestone. However, the Proteas all-rounder scored the highest individual score in away Tests, breaking Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad's feat.

Wiaan Mulder's Stats In Test Cricket

Wiaan Mulder made his Test debut in 2019 against Sri Lanka. Following that, the 27-year-old played 21 Tests and 34 innings, scoring 1153 runs, at an average of 38.43, and a strike rate of 58.98. He scored three centuries and one fifty in red-ball cricket, as of now.